•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Harwood Area
ASSAULT
Hardesty Rd., 8:50 a.m. July 14.
Severn Area
WEAPONS
Annapolis Rd. and 21 ½ St., 2:20 p.m. July 11. Weapons violation.
Dove Ct., 1800 block, 12:36 p.m. July 12. Shots fired.
Jacobs Rd. W. and Reece Rd., 6:20 p.m. July 10. Weapons violation.
Pioneer and Richfield drives, 3:45 a.m. July 11. Shooting.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULTS
Bay Ridge Ave., 2200 block, July 12. First-degree assault.
Bunche St., unit block, July 14.
Madison St., 1100 block, July 16.
WEAPON
Monroe St., 800 block, July 15. Shots fired.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Americana Dr., 600 block, July 13. From vehicle.
Americana Dr., 600 block, July 13. From vehicle.
Chesapeake Ave., 900 block, July 12.
Hilltop Lane, 200 block, July 15.
Madison St., 900 block, July 12.
Regent St., 1400 block, July 12.
Tyler Ave., 1300 block, July 12
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sixth St., 300 block, July 13.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cedar Lane, 5000 block, July 14. From vehicle.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11400 block, July 12. From vehicle.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 12000 block, July 15. From vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, July 15. From vehicle.
Watch Chain Way, 5900 block, July 12. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Green Field Rd., 6300 block, July 12. From vehicle.
Leaf Lane, 5700 block, July 12. From vehicle.
Port Capital Dr. and Hearthside Way, July 9. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 6300 block, July 14. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Toomey Lane, 6000 block, July 12.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashmede Dr., 9600 block, July 12. Residential burglary.
Kingscup Ct., 4500 block, July 12. From vehicle.
Paul Mill Rd., 3900 block, July 12. Residential burglary.
Split Rail Lane, 3500 block, July 14. From vehicle.
Fulton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Federal St., 11600 block, July 13. Residential burglary.
Hanover Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hanover Rd., 6400 block, July 13.
Laurel Area
CARJACKING
Montpelier Rd., 7500 block, July 14.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, July 13. From vehicle.
Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, July 13. From vehicle.
Moonshine Hollow, 9000 block, July 12. From vehicle.
N. Second St., 10100 block, July 12. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, July 9. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
All Saints Rd., 9100 block, July 13.
Squires Ct., 9400 block, July 14.