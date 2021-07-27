•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Rd., 10:04 p.m. July 19.
Odenton Area
ASSAULT
Odenton Rd., 1300 block, 12:07 a.m. July 20. First-degree assault.
ASSAULT
Annapolis Rd., 1600 block, 5:56 a.m. July 21. Citizen Robbery.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bricin St., unit block, July 19.
Captains Cir., 400 block, July 23.
Church Cir., unit block, July 19.
Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, July 23.
Sixth St., 400 block, July 19.
West St., 100 block, July 22.
West St., 100 block, July 23.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Americana Dr., 600 block, July 19.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Clarksville Pike, 12200 block, July 22. From residence.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Old Annapolis Rd., 9600 block, July 19.
Smooth Meadow Way, 5300 block, July 22. From residence.
Summer Park Ct., 9700 block, July 19.
Tamar Dr., 900 block, July 19.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10400 block, July 20.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Blade Green Lane, 8900 block, July 19.
Hayshed Lane,, 8700 block, July 20.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5600 block, July 22.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Athol Ave., 6700 block, July 22. From residence.
Meadowridge Center Dr., 6000 block, July 19.
Washington Blvd., 7300 block, July 22. From residence.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, July 20.
Normandy Woods Way, 3200 block, July 22. From residence.
Wheaton Way, 3100 block, July 19.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Oakton Lane, 8400 block, July 22.
Fulton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Federal St., 11600 block, July 13. From residence.
Hanover Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, July 13. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hanover Rd., 6400 block, July 13.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, July 22. From residence.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Washington Blvd., 9700 block, July 20.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, July 13. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
All Saints Rd., 9100 block, July 13.
Bridle Path Lane, 9600 block, July 22.
Bursa Rd., 9100 block, July 22.