Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Glen Burnie Area

WEAPON

Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Rd., 10:04 p.m. July 19.

Odenton Area

ASSAULT

Odenton Rd., 1300 block, 12:07 a.m. July 20. First-degree assault.

ASSAULT

Annapolis Rd., 1600 block, 5:56 a.m. July 21. Citizen Robbery.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bricin St., unit block, July 19.

Captains Cir., 400 block, July 23.

Church Cir., unit block, July 19.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, July 23.

Sixth St., 400 block, July 19.

Sixth St., 400 block, July 19.

West St., 100 block, July 22.

West St., 100 block, July 23.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Americana Dr., 600 block, July 19.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Clarksville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Clarksville Pike, 12200 block, July 22. From residence.

Columbia Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Old Annapolis Rd., 9600 block, July 19.

Smooth Meadow Way, 5300 block, July 22. From residence.

Summer Park Ct., 9700 block, July 19.

Tamar Dr., 900 block, July 19.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10400 block, July 20.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blade Green Lane, 8900 block, July 19.

Hayshed Lane,, 8700 block, July 20.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5600 block, July 22.

Elkridge Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Athol Ave., 6700 block, July 22. From residence.

Meadowridge Center Dr., 6000 block, July 19.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, July 22. From residence.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, July 20.

Normandy Woods Way, 3200 block, July 22. From residence.

Wheaton Way, 3100 block, July 19.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Oakton Lane, 8400 block, July 22.

Fulton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Federal St., 11600 block, July 13. From residence.

Hanover Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, July 13. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hanover Rd., 6400 block, July 13.

Jessup Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, July 22. From residence.

Laurel Area

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 9700 block, July 20.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, July 13. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

All Saints Rd., 9100 block, July 13.

Bridle Path Lane, 9600 block, July 22.

Bursa Rd., 9100 block, July 22.