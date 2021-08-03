•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
WEAPON
Bellerive Rd., 500 block, 6:33 a.m. July 25. Shots fired.
Arnold Area
WEAPON
Bay Green and Bay Dale drives, 11:10 a.m. July 29. Shots fired.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPONS
Ritchie Hwy. and I-695, 6:45 p.m. July 24. Weapons offense.
5th Ave., 200 block, 12:05 a.m. July 27. Weapons violation.
6th St. and Disney Ave., 1 a.m. July 28. Weapons violation.
Friendship Area
ASSAULT
Sansbury Rd., 100 block, 12 a.m. July 28. Home invasion.
Hanover Area
WEAPON
Race Rd., 7400 block, 3 a.m. July 28. Shots fired.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Acton Pl., unit block, July 26.
Cathedral St., unit block, July 29.
Halsey Rd., 300 block, July 26.
Hilltop Lane, 200 block, July 27.
Madison St., 900 block, July 26.
Park Ave., 1000 block, July 30.
Severn Ave., 300 block, July 27.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Lafayette Ave., unit block, July 27.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia Gateway Dr., 6700 block, July 26. From residence.
Harriet Tubman Lane, 8000 block, July 28.
Minstrel Way, 7000 block, July 28.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Rivendell Lane, 5200 block, July 27.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Pine Ave., 6100 block, July 26.
Ellicott City Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Montgomery Run Rd., 8300 block, July 26. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Chapel View Rd., 8500 block, July 26.
Hanover Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Winters Ridge, 6200 block, July 26. From residence.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Washington Blvd., 8500 block, July 26. From residence.
Laurel Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Royal Path Cove, 9400 block, July 26.
Woodbine Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Woodbine Rd., 1300 block, July 28.