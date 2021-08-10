•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
CARJACKING
Patrick Henry Dr., 10:14 p.m. Aug. 2.
WEAPON
Wasena Ave. and Dell St., 7 p.m. Aug. 4. Weapon violation.
Pasadena Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., 8000 block, 3:50 p.m. Aug. 3. From business.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
Bloombury Sq., 100 block, Aug. 2. First-degree assault.
ROBBERY
Garden Gate Lane, 300 block, Aug. 2. Strong-arm robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adams St., 400 block, Aug. 3.
Forbes St., 100 block, Aug. 4.
Forest Dr., 1700 block, Aug. 4.
Garden Gate Ct., unit block, Aug. 2.
Taylor Ave., 600 block, Aug. 3.
West St., 100 block, Aug. 5.
West St., 1900 block, Aug. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Farragut Ct., 200 block, Aug. 2.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, July 30. From vehicle.
Eden Brook Dr., 7200 block, July 30. From vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, July 30. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
WEAPON
Old Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, Aug. 2.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Cove Point Way, 7500 block, Aug. 4. From vehicle.
Ducketts Lane, 6200 block, Aug. 3. From vehicle.
Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, Aug. 2. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, Aug. 4. From vehicle.
Ellicott Center Dr., 3400 block, Aug. 3. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Longview Dr., 9700 block, Aug. 4.
Sybert Dr., 9100 block, Aug. 2.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Washington Blvd., 8800 block, Aug. 2. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bourbon St., 9100 block, Aug. 3. From vehicle.
Spratley Ave., 9600 block, Aug. 3. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Whiskey Run, 9700 block, Aug. 3.