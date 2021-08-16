•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
ASSAULT
Wayman and Douglass avenues, 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERIES
Burton Ct., 7800 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 8. Armed robbery of a citizen.
Furnace Branch Rd. E., 7200 block, 12 a.m. Aug. 10. From business.
Georgia Ave. and Ritchie Hwy., 5 a.m. Aug. 10. Attempted robbery.
Pasadena Area
WEAPONS
Levy Ct., 7800 block, 9:02 p.m. Aug. 6. Shooting.
Liberty Cir., 7900 block, 10:15 p.m. Aug. 10. Shots fired.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fort Smallwood Rd., 8600 block, 10:25 p.m. Aug. 5. Tampering with a vehicle. Arrest made.
Severn Area
WEAPONS
Pioneer Dr. and Arwell Ct., 6:20 p.m. Aug. 7. Weapons violation.
Reece Rd., 1100 block, 3:43 p.m. Aug. 6. Shooting.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Acton Pl., unit block, Aug. 12. Theft of bicycle.
August Dr., 1100 block, Aug. 9.
Bens Dr., unit block, Aug. 6. From vehicle.
Boucher Ave., 1000 block, Aug. 10.
Blackwell Rd., 1000 block, Aug. 10.
Copeland St., 1900 block, Aug. 6. Third-degree burglary.
Forest Dr., 900 block, Aug. 11.
Juliana Cir., unit block, Aug. 9.
Lincoln Ct., unit block, Aug. 10.
Pindell Ave., 700 block, Aug. 12. From vehicle.
West St., unit block, Aug. 11.
WEAPON
Town Pines Ct., unit block, Aug. 9. Shots fired.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Annapolis Junction Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Henkels Lane, 8900 block, Aug. 10. From vehicle.
Junction Dr., 9000 block, Aug. 10. From vehicle.
Clarksville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Clarksville Pike, 12400 block, Aug. 9.
Columbia Area
ASSAULT
Cedar Lane, 5700 block, Aug. 9.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Aug. 11. From vehicle.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Aug. 10. From vehicle.
Merryrest Rd., 9400 block, Aug. 6. From residence.
Woodside Ct., 6300 block, Aug. 6. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Kilimanjaro Rd., 9400 block, Aug. 9.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11500 block, Aug. 6.
Standon Pl., 9500 block, Aug. 6.
Vantage Point Rd., 5400 block, Aug. 9.
Ellicott City Area
ASSAULT
Town and Country Blvd., 8800 block, Aug. 9.
Hanover Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Southmoor St., 7000 block, Aug. 9.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Washington Blvd., 9600 block, Aug. 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bolton St., 9700 block, Aug. 9. From vehicle.
Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9100 block, Aug. 9. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Ave., 9600 block, Aug. 6.
Mt. Airy Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Frederick Rd., 17700 block, Aug. 9. From vehicle.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Greenwood Pl., 8800 block, Aug. 6. From vehicle.