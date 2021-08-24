•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPONS
Brookwood Rd. and Ballman Ave., 1:50 a.m. Aug. 14. Weapons violation.
Ritchie Hwy. and Doris Ave., 10:15 p.m. Aug. 14. Weapons violation.
Edgewater Area
ASSAULT
Likes Rd., 300 block, 12:25 a.m. Aug. 13. Home invasion. First-degree assault.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERY
Sixth Ave., 300 block, 12:35 a.m. Aug. 20. Armed robbery of a citizen.
Laurel Area
WEAPON
Laurel Fort Meade Rd. and Russett Green E., 6:05 p.m. Aug. 14. Weapons violation.
Linthicum Heights Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
St. Phillips Rd., 7 a.m. Aug. 17. Tampering with a vehicle.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
Captains Cir., 400 block, Aug. 16.
WEAPON
Bricin St., unit block, Aug. 13. Shooting.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gemini Dr., 1200 block, Aug. 13. From vehicle.
Georgetown Ct., unit block, Aug. 17. Theft of package.
Solomons Island Rd., 2000 block, Aug. 18.
West St., 1900 block, Aug. 18. Home invasion.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ASSAULT
Wincopin Cir., 10200 block, Aug. 17. Hate incident.
WEAPON
Route 108 and Lark Brown Rd., Aug. 13. Weapon violation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dobbin Rd., 6500 block, Aug. 17. From vehicle.
Dobbin Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 16. Commercial burglary.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10600 block, Aug. 16. Commercial burglary.
Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, Aug. 17. Residential burglary.
Wood Stove Lane, 5200 block, Aug. 13. Residential burglary.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Melting Shadows Lane, 7000 block, Aug. 19.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Old Waterloo Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 17.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, Aug. 18. From vehicle.
Furnace Ave., 5600 block, Aug. 16. Residential burglary.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Meadowbrook Lane, 4900 block, Aug. 16. From vehicle.
West Spring Dr., 3100 block, Aug. 19. From vehicle.
Yorkshire Dr., 4500 block, Aug. 16. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 8100 block, Aug. 17.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Madison Ave., 9300 block, Aug. 17. From vehicle.
Maier Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 19. From vehicle.
Route 108 and Lark Brown Rd., Aug. 13. From vehicle.