Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Brooklyn Park Area

WEAPONS

Brookwood Rd. and Ballman Ave., 1:50 a.m. Aug. 14. Weapons violation.

Ritchie Hwy. and Doris Ave., 10:15 p.m. Aug. 14. Weapons violation.

Edgewater Area

ASSAULT

Likes Rd., 300 block, 12:25 a.m. Aug. 13. Home invasion. First-degree assault.

Glen Burnie Area

ROBBERY

Sixth Ave., 300 block, 12:35 a.m. Aug. 20. Armed robbery of a citizen.

Laurel Area

WEAPON

Laurel Fort Meade Rd. and Russett Green E., 6:05 p.m. Aug. 14. Weapons violation.

Linthicum Heights Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

St. Phillips Rd., 7 a.m. Aug. 17. Tampering with a vehicle.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ROBBERY

Captains Cir., 400 block, Aug. 16.

WEAPON

Bricin St., unit block, Aug. 13. Shooting.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Gemini Dr., 1200 block, Aug. 13. From vehicle.

Georgetown Ct., unit block, Aug. 17. Theft of package.

Solomons Island Rd., 2000 block, Aug. 18.

West St., 1900 block, Aug. 18. Home invasion.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.

These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

ASSAULT

Wincopin Cir., 10200 block, Aug. 17. Hate incident.

WEAPON

Route 108 and Lark Brown Rd., Aug. 13. Weapon violation.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dobbin Rd., 6500 block, Aug. 17. From vehicle.

Dobbin Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 16. Commercial burglary.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10600 block, Aug. 16. Commercial burglary.

Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, Aug. 17. Residential burglary.

Wood Stove Lane, 5200 block, Aug. 13. Residential burglary.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Melting Shadows Lane, 7000 block, Aug. 19.

Elkridge Area

ROBBERY

Old Waterloo Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 17.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, Aug. 18. From vehicle.

Furnace Ave., 5600 block, Aug. 16. Residential burglary.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Meadowbrook Lane, 4900 block, Aug. 16. From vehicle.

West Spring Dr., 3100 block, Aug. 19. From vehicle.

Yorkshire Dr., 4500 block, Aug. 16. From vehicle.

Jessup Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, Aug. 17.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Madison Ave., 9300 block, Aug. 17. From vehicle.

Maier Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 19. From vehicle.

Route 108 and Lark Brown Rd., Aug. 13. From vehicle.