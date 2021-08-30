•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
E. Stanley Terr. and Kramme Ave., 2:45 p.m. Aug. 24. Weapons violation.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Hidden Brook Dr. and Crain Hwy. S., 6:15 p.m. Aug. 26. Weapons violation.
Hanover Area
WEAPONS
Parkway and Standard drives, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 20. Weapons violation.
Parkway Dr., 7200 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 22. Weapons violation.
Laurel Area
WEAPON
Crumpton S. and Rhodesdale S., 12:05 p.m. Aug. 21. Weapons violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
West St., 2000 block, Aug. 23. Stabbing.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Atwater Dr., 300 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.
Brightwater Dr., 100 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.
Captains Cir., 400 block, Aug. 26.
Colonial St., unit block, Aug. 23.
Cutter Ct., 600 block, Aug. 23.
Franklin St., unit block, Aug. 23.
Lake Heron Dr., 1100 block, Aug. 26. From vehicle.
Market Space, unit block, Aug. 23.
Solomons Island Rd., 2000 block, Aug. 23.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ASSAULT
Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Aug. 23.
CARJACKING
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10200 block, Aug. 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Antrim Ct., 5400 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.
Charles Edward Terr., 6000 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.
Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Aug. 25. Commercial burglary.
Gracious End Ct., 9100 block, Aug. 24. Residential burglary.
High Tor Hill, 5300 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.
Lightspun Lane, 5600 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.
Mellow Wine Way, 6400 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.
Oak Bush Terr., 8400 block, Aug. 26. From vehicle.
Sheerock Ct., 5600 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.
Towering Oak Path, 6600 block, Aug. 24. Residential burglary.
Queen Maria Ct., 9000 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Beechwood Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 23.
Hazel Thicket Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 24.
Hickory Ridge Rd., 10400 block, Aug. 23.
Majors Lane, Aug. 26.
Maple Ave., 10000 block, Aug. 23.
Mellow Wine Way, 6400 block, Aug. 25.
Red Branch Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 23.
Clarksville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hall Shop Rd., 12000 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.
Western Star Run, 6400 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hall Shop Rd., 12000 block, Aug. 25.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Magnolia Ave., 6900 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.
Magnolia Ave., 6900 block, Aug. 24. Residential burglary.
Park Pl., 6900 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.
Roosevelt Blvd., 7400 block, Aug. 23. Commercial burglary.
Santa Barbara Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 26. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, Aug. 24.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
N. Chatham Rd., 3300 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.
Wheaton Way, 3100 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.
Fulton Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chase St., 11000 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.
Lager Blvd., 11300 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.
Highland Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Hall Shop Rd., 13000 block, Aug. 25. Residential burglary.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Patuxent Range Rd., 8200 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Squires Ct., 9400 block, Aug. 24.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maier Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Whiskey Run, 9700 block, Aug. 23.