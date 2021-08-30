Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Brooklyn Park Area

WEAPON

E. Stanley Terr. and Kramme Ave., 2:45 p.m. Aug. 24. Weapons violation.

Glen Burnie Area

WEAPON

Hidden Brook Dr. and Crain Hwy. S., 6:15 p.m. Aug. 26. Weapons violation.

Hanover Area

WEAPONS

Parkway and Standard drives, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 20. Weapons violation.

Parkway Dr., 7200 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 22. Weapons violation.

Laurel Area

WEAPON

Crumpton S. and Rhodesdale S., 12:05 p.m. Aug. 21. Weapons violation.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULT

West St., 2000 block, Aug. 23. Stabbing.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Atwater Dr., 300 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.

Brightwater Dr., 100 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.

Captains Cir., 400 block, Aug. 26.

Colonial St., unit block, Aug. 23.

Cutter Ct., 600 block, Aug. 23.

Franklin St., unit block, Aug. 23.

Lake Heron Dr., 1100 block, Aug. 26. From vehicle.

Market Space, unit block, Aug. 23.

Solomons Island Rd., 2000 block, Aug. 23.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.

These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

ASSAULT

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Aug. 23.

CARJACKING

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10200 block, Aug. 25.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Antrim Ct., 5400 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.

Charles Edward Terr., 6000 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Aug. 25. Commercial burglary.

Gracious End Ct., 9100 block, Aug. 24. Residential burglary.

High Tor Hill, 5300 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.

Lightspun Lane, 5600 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.

Mellow Wine Way, 6400 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.

Oak Bush Terr., 8400 block, Aug. 26. From vehicle.

Sheerock Ct., 5600 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.

Towering Oak Path, 6600 block, Aug. 24. Residential burglary.

Queen Maria Ct., 9000 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beechwood Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 23.

Hazel Thicket Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 24.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10400 block, Aug. 23.

Majors Lane, Aug. 26.

Maple Ave., 10000 block, Aug. 23.

Mellow Wine Way, 6400 block, Aug. 25.

Red Branch Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 23.

Clarksville Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hall Shop Rd., 12000 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.

Western Star Run, 6400 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hall Shop Rd., 12000 block, Aug. 25.

Elkridge Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Magnolia Ave., 6900 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.

Magnolia Ave., 6900 block, Aug. 24. Residential burglary.

Park Pl., 6900 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.

Roosevelt Blvd., 7400 block, Aug. 23. Commercial burglary.

Santa Barbara Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 26. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hearthside Way, 7600 block, Aug. 24.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

N. Chatham Rd., 3300 block, Aug. 25. From vehicle.

Wheaton Way, 3100 block, Aug. 24. From vehicle.

Fulton Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chase St., 11000 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.

Lager Blvd., 11300 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.

Highland Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Hall Shop Rd., 13000 block, Aug. 25. Residential burglary.

Jessup Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Patuxent Range Rd., 8200 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.

Laurel Area

ROBBERY

Squires Ct., 9400 block, Aug. 24.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Maier Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 23. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Whiskey Run, 9700 block, Aug. 23.