The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERY
Doris and 1st avenues, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 2. Robbery of a citizen.
Glen Burnie Area
PEEPING TOM
Warwickshire Lane, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 30.
WEAPON
Fleagle Rd., 300 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 31. Shots fired.
Pasadena Area
ROBBERY
Fort Smallwood Rd., 8900 block, 1:05 a.m. Sept. 2. Commercial robbery.
WEAPON
Holly and Hilltop roads, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 1. Weapons violation.
Severna Park Area
WEAPON
Jumpers Hole Rd. and Ritchie Hwy., 5:15 a.m. Aug. 31. Shooting.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
WEAPON
S. Cherry Grove Ave., 200 block, Aug. 30.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Americana Dr., 600 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.
Ashton Ct., 1200 block, Sept. 2.
Church Cir., unit block, Sept. 3.
Frederick Douglas St., 1100 block, Sept. 3.
Gorman St., 100 block, Aug. 30.
Northwest St., 100 block, Sept. 3. From vehicle.
Solomons Island Rd., 2000 block, Sept. 3.
Steele Ave., unit block, Aug. 30.
Sixth St., 400 block, Aug. 30.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Chilton Ct., 7100 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Chilton Ct., 7100 block, Aug. 30.
Columbia Area
WEAPON
Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, Aug. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Sept. 1. From vehicle.
Goose Landing Cir., 8800 block, Aug. 31. From vehicle.
Governor Warfield Pkwy., 10100 block, Sept. 1. From vehicle.
Tamar Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 2. From residence.
Thornton Woods Way, 9500 block, Aug. 30. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Gentle Shade, 7000 block, Aug. 30.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Rockburn Branch Park Rd., 61000 block, Sept. 2. From vehicle.
Santa Barbara Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 6600 block, Aug. 31. From residence.
Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Greenhaven Ct., 3000 block, Sept. 2. From residence.
Fulton Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Westside Blvd., 8100 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Assateague Dr., 7300 block, Aug. 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, Aug. 31. From vehicle.
Preston Ct., 8200 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.
Riggs Hill Rd., 10600 block, Sept. 1. From vehicle.
Stayton Dr., 8200 block, Aug. 31. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berry Pl., 8300 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.
Canterbury Riding, 9100 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.
Freestate Dr., 8700 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.
S. Maple Lawn Blvd., 8200 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.
Sweet Cherry Lane, 8300 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.
Water Fall Dr., 8600 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.
Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 2. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Aug. 31.