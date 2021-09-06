Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Brooklyn Park Area

ROBBERY

Doris and 1st avenues, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 2. Robbery of a citizen.

Glen Burnie Area

PEEPING TOM

Warwickshire Lane, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 30.

WEAPON

Fleagle Rd., 300 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 31. Shots fired.

Pasadena Area

ROBBERY

Fort Smallwood Rd., 8900 block, 1:05 a.m. Sept. 2. Commercial robbery.

WEAPON

Holly and Hilltop roads, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 1. Weapons violation.

Severna Park Area

WEAPON

Jumpers Hole Rd. and Ritchie Hwy., 5:15 a.m. Aug. 31. Shooting.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

WEAPON

S. Cherry Grove Ave., 200 block, Aug. 30.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Americana Dr., 600 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.

Ashton Ct., 1200 block, Sept. 2.

Church Cir., unit block, Sept. 3.

Frederick Douglas St., 1100 block, Sept. 3.

Gorman St., 100 block, Aug. 30.

Northwest St., 100 block, Sept. 3. From vehicle.

Solomons Island Rd., 2000 block, Sept. 3.

Steele Ave., unit block, Aug. 30.

Sixth St., 400 block, Aug. 30.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.

These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Clarksville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Chilton Ct., 7100 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Chilton Ct., 7100 block, Aug. 30.

Columbia Area

WEAPON

Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, Aug. 27.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Sept. 1. From vehicle.

Goose Landing Cir., 8800 block, Aug. 31. From vehicle.

Governor Warfield Pkwy., 10100 block, Sept. 1. From vehicle.

Tamar Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 2. From residence.

Thornton Woods Way, 9500 block, Aug. 30. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gentle Shade, 7000 block, Aug. 30.

Elkridge Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Rockburn Branch Park Rd., 61000 block, Sept. 2. From vehicle.

Santa Barbara Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, Aug. 31. From residence.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.

Ellicott City Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Greenhaven Ct., 3000 block, Sept. 2. From residence.

Fulton Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Westside Blvd., 8100 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.

Jessup Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, Aug. 30.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, Aug. 31. From vehicle.

Preston Ct., 8200 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.

Riggs Hill Rd., 10600 block, Sept. 1. From vehicle.

Stayton Dr., 8200 block, Aug. 31. From vehicle.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Berry Pl., 8300 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.

Canterbury Riding, 9100 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.

Freestate Dr., 8700 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.

S. Maple Lawn Blvd., 8200 block, Aug. 27. From vehicle.

Sweet Cherry Lane, 8300 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.

Water Fall Dr., 8600 block, Aug. 30. From vehicle.

Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 2. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Aug. 31.