•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
10th Ave. and Marshall Rd., 10:40 a.m. Sept. 7. Weapons violation.
Crofton Area
WEAPON
Route 3, 12:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Weapons offense. Arrest made.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 9. Assault of a crossing guard.
Hanover Area
WEAPON
Parkway Dr., 7300 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 4. Weapons offense. Arrest made.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Old Line Ave., 3300 block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 7. Armed robbery.
Pasadena Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., Sept. 7. Attempted commercial robbery. Arrest made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULTS
Forest Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 7. Aggravated assault.
Marcs Ct., unit block, Sept. 6. First-degree assault.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Forest Ct., 900 block, Sept. 8.
George Ave., 1800 block, Sept. 10.
Main St., 100 block, Sept. 6.
Main St., 200 block, Sept. 8. Theft of package.
McKendree Ave., 200 block, Sept. 10.
Murray Ave., unit block, Sept. 7.
Murray Ave., unit block, Sept. 8. Theft of bicycle.
Oak Hill Pl., 1200 block, Sept. 8.
Richards Lane, unit block, Sept. 7.
Southgate Ave., unit block, Sept. 9.
West St., 1700 block, Sept. 6.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hudson St., unit block, Sept. 7.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ASSAULT
Thunder Hill Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 9. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8400 block, Sept. 10. From vehicle.
Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, Sept. 9. From vehicle.
Oslo Ct., 5900 block, Sept. 7. From residence.
Rosinate Run, 5900 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
Snowden River Pkwy., 9400 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
Twin Knolls Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
Winter Rose Path, 7000 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 7.
Tolling Bells Ct., 6900 block, Sept. 8.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dorsey Run Rd., 7000 block, Sept. 10. From vehicle.
Santa Barbara Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
Slipknot Ally, 7400 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, Sept. 7. From residence.
Harbin Ct., 9700 block, Sept. 7. From residence.
Meadowridge Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 7. From business.
Pine Orchard Lane, 3100 block, Sept. 10. From vehicle.
Plumtree Dr., 3500 block, Sept. 9. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Windpower Way, 4900 block, Sept. 7.
Fulton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
President St., 7600 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Liberty St., 11300 block, Sept. 7.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Riggs Hill Rd., 10600 block, Sept. 3. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Pine Rd., 8600 block, Sept. 9.
Laurel Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Deer Run, 9800 block, Sept. 7. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Graeloch Rd., 10500 block, Sept. 8.
Mount Airy Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Woodcamp Rd., Sept. 7. From residence.