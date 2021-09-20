•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
Haile Ave., 200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Weapons violation.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Crain Hwy. at Nolpark Ct., 2:20 a.m. Sept. 14. Weapons violation.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, 1:40 a.m. Sept. 12. Attempted robbery.
WEAPON
Laurel Fort Meade Rd. and Russett Green E., 11:55 a.m. Sept. 10. Weapons violation.
Odenton Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bruce Ave. and Williamsburg Lane, 3 a.m. Sept. 15. Motor vehicle tampering.
Oakton Rd., 400 block, 3:40 a.m. Sept. 17. Motor vehicle tampering.
Severn Area
ASSAULT
Jacobs Rd., 8300 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 12.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
HOMICIDE
Captains Cir., 400 block, Sept. 13.
ASSAULTS
Main St., 200 block, Sept. 16.
Marcs Ct., unit block, Sept. 13. First-degree assault.
Tyler Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 16.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis St., unit block, Sept. 16.
Americana Dr., 700 block, Sept. 16.
Bayridge Rd., 900 block, Sept. 15.
Belle Dr., 1600 block, Sept. 16.
Bellweather Ct., 900 block, Sept. 15.
Captains Cir., 400 block, Sept. 13. First-degree burglary.
Frederick Douglass and Medgar Evers streets, Sept. 16.
Gemini Dr., 1200 block, Sept. 16.
Green St., 100 block, Sept. 17. From vehicle.
Hudson St., unit block, Sept. 13.
Main St., 100 block, Sept. 16. Breaking and entering.
S. Cherry Grove Ave., 500 block, Sept. 14.
S. Cherry Grove Ave., 700 block, Sept. 16.
Steele Ave., unit block, Sept. 13.
Skippers Lane, 800 block, Sept. 16.
Taylor Ave., 600 block, Sept. 15.
Vanguard Lane, 100 block, Sept. 13.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berger Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 13. From vehicle.
Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8400 block, Sept. 10. From vehicle.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Sept. 15. From vehicle.
Gentle Shade, 7000 block, Sept. 14. From residence.
Guilford Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 15. From vehicle.
Raven Lane, 6900 block, Sept. 13. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dorsey Run Rd., 7000 block, Sept. 10. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Meadowbrook Lane, 5000 block, Sept. 13. From vehicle.
Pine Orchard Lane, 3100 block, Sept. 10. From vehicle.
Fulton Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Early Morning St., 7800 block, Sept. 14.
Maple Lawn Blvd., 8100 block, Sept. 13.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Guilford Rd., 10100 block, Sept. 13. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chaton Rd., 9500 block, Sept. 15. From vehicle.
Crest Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 14. From vehicle.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Sept. 14. From vehicle.
Freestate Dr., 8700 block, Sept. 14. From vehicle.
Light Moon Way, 8500 block, Sept. 13. From vehicle.
Park Ave., 9600 block, Sept. 13. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Dapper Town Row, 9600 block, Sept. 15.
Queens Guard Ct., 9500 block, Sept. 15.
Scaggsville Rd., 10400 block, Sept. 15.