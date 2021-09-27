•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
WEAPONS ARREST
Womack Dr., unit block, 2:15 a.m. Sept. 20. A 40-year-old Annapolis man was arrested following the report of an armed person at a hotel. The man was in possession of a loaded .22 caliber Mossberg 715T rifle, an unloaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson 38 Special, 227 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and 14 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.
Brooklyn Park Area
ASSAULT
Cresswell Rd., 200 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 21. A man assaulted another man at knifepoint, causing a non-life-threatening injury to the victim’s upper body. A 59-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
WEAPONS ARREST
Belle Grove Rd. and Ritchie Hwy., 8:50 p.m. Sept. 21. A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with a weapons violation and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Glen Burnie Area
SHOOTING
Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, 10:20 p.m. Sept. 21. A man met with officers and stated he was on Lamplighter Ridge when he was shot by a tall man wearing dark clothing.
ROBBERIES
King George Dr., 400 block, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 21. Two men accosted a 10-year-old boy on a motorbike, pushed him down, took the motorcycle and fled. An 18-year-old Essex man was arrested and charged with robbery.
Ritchie Hwy., 6300 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 22. A man entered a discount retail store and demanded cash at gunpoint, then fled.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7600 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 19. Several motorcycles were stolen. Three Baltimore men, ages 27, 21, and 38, were arrested.
Pasadena Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Ritchie Hwy., 8000 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Four women were seen shoplifting in a retail store, and they fled with the stolen merchandise.
Severn Area
VEHICLE TAMPERING
Reece Rd., 900 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Six vehicles were entered and rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.
WEAPONS ARREST
Annapolis Rd. and 20th St., 1:55 a.m. Sept. 19. A 22-year-old Baltimore man was arrested during a traffic stop when police located a 19mm Glock handgun.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
Madison St., Sept. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Boucher Ave., 700 block, Sept. 20.
Dock St., unit block, Sept. 20.
Lincoln Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 20.
Prince George St., 100 block, Sept. 20.
Reidsville St., 1900 block, Sept. 22. From vehicle.
Rosecrest Dr., 100 block, Sept. 20.
West St., 1900 block, Sept. 20.
West St., 1900 block, Sept. 21.
West St., 2000 block, Sept. 20.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
River Oak Ct., 7000 block, Sept. 20. From vehicle.
Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 22. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 22.
Columbia Area
ASSAULT
Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 24.
ROBBERY
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Sept. 23.
WEAPON
High Beam Ct., 10600 block, Sept. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, Sept. 21. From vehicle.
Rumsey Rd., 9100-9200 block, Sept. 23. From vehicle.
Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Sept. 21. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Early Spring Way, 9700 block, Sept. 24.
New Country Lane, 11900 block, Sept. 20.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, Sept. 20. From vehicle.
Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, Sept. 20. From vehicle.
Highland Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Open Space Ct., 13400 block, Sept. 20.
Jessup Area
ASSAULT
Guilford Rd., 10500 block, Sept. 24.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Sept. 20. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Sept. 23. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Balsam Way, 9900 block, Sept. 22.
Livery Lane, 9200 block, Sept. 24.
Pamela Way, 8400 block, Sept. 20.
Sylvan Still Rd., 9500 block, Sept. 23.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fair St., 8400 block, Sept. 22. From vehicle.