Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Annapolis Area

WEAPONS ARREST

Womack Dr., unit block, 2:15 a.m. Sept. 20. A 40-year-old Annapolis man was arrested following the report of an armed person at a hotel. The man was in possession of a loaded .22 caliber Mossberg 715T rifle, an unloaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson 38 Special, 227 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and 14 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.

Brooklyn Park Area

ASSAULT

Cresswell Rd., 200 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 21. A man assaulted another man at knifepoint, causing a non-life-threatening injury to the victim’s upper body. A 59-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

WEAPONS ARREST

Belle Grove Rd. and Ritchie Hwy., 8:50 p.m. Sept. 21. A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with a weapons violation and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Glen Burnie Area

SHOOTING

Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, 10:20 p.m. Sept. 21. A man met with officers and stated he was on Lamplighter Ridge when he was shot by a tall man wearing dark clothing.

ROBBERIES

King George Dr., 400 block, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 21. Two men accosted a 10-year-old boy on a motorbike, pushed him down, took the motorcycle and fled. An 18-year-old Essex man was arrested and charged with robbery.

Ritchie Hwy., 6300 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 22. A man entered a discount retail store and demanded cash at gunpoint, then fled.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7600 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 19. Several motorcycles were stolen. Three Baltimore men, ages 27, 21, and 38, were arrested.

Pasadena Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ritchie Hwy., 8000 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Four women were seen shoplifting in a retail store, and they fled with the stolen merchandise.

Severn Area

VEHICLE TAMPERING

Reece Rd., 900 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Six vehicles were entered and rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

WEAPONS ARREST

Annapolis Rd. and 20th St., 1:55 a.m. Sept. 19. A 22-year-old Baltimore man was arrested during a traffic stop when police located a 19mm Glock handgun.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULT

Madison St., Sept. 20.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Boucher Ave., 700 block, Sept. 20.

Dock St., unit block, Sept. 20.

Lincoln Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 20.

Prince George St., 100 block, Sept. 20.

Reidsville St., 1900 block, Sept. 22. From vehicle.

Rosecrest Dr., 100 block, Sept. 20.

West St., 1900 block, Sept. 20.

West St., 1900 block, Sept. 21.

West St., 2000 block, Sept. 20.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.

These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Clarksville Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

River Oak Ct., 7000 block, Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 22. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 22.

Columbia Area

ASSAULT

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 24.

ROBBERY

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Sept. 23.

WEAPON

High Beam Ct., 10600 block, Sept. 23.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, Sept. 21. From vehicle.

Rumsey Rd., 9100-9200 block, Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Sept. 21. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Early Spring Way, 9700 block, Sept. 24.

New Country Lane, 11900 block, Sept. 20.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Highland Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Open Space Ct., 13400 block, Sept. 20.

Jessup Area

ASSAULT

Guilford Rd., 10500 block, Sept. 24.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Sept. 20. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Sept. 23. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Balsam Way, 9900 block, Sept. 22.

Livery Lane, 9200 block, Sept. 24.

Pamela Way, 8400 block, Sept. 20.

Sylvan Still Rd., 9500 block, Sept. 23.

Savage Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Fair St., 8400 block, Sept. 22. From vehicle.