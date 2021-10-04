•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERY
Wellham Ave. and Baltimore St., 11:45 p.m. Sept. 27. Citizen robbery.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Greenleaf Terr., 8000 block, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 24. Shooting.
Laurel Area
CARJACKING
Fort Meade Rd., 3400 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 26.
Pasadena Area
ROBBERY
Mountain Rd., 100 block, 10:35 p.m. Sept. 27. From business.
Severn Area
ASSAULT
Dunfield Ct., 8200 block, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 28.
Severna Park Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lakeland Rd. S. and Pinefield Dr., 8:15 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULTS
Forest Dr. and Chinquapin Round Rd., Sept. 24.
Pleasant St., unit block, Sept. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Americana Dr., 600 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.
Bay Ridge Ave., 2200 block, Sept. 24.
Childs Point Rd., 700 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.
East St., unit block, Sept. 23. From vehicle.
Forest Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 24.
George Ave., 1800 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.
Gibraltar Ave., 100 block, Sept. 28.
Graff Ct., 1200 block, Sept. 30.
Great Bay Ave., 700 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.
Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, Sept. 24.
Hilltop Lane, 200 block, Sept. 30.
Lincoln Dr., 1900 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.
Main St., 100 block, Sept. 28.
Old Solomons Island Rd., 100 block, Sept. 30.
Pearson Point, 700 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.
Skippers Lane, 700 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.
West St., 1000 block, Sept. 23. From vehicle.
West St., 1100 block, Sept. 28.
First St., 300 block, Sept. 28.
6th St., 400 block, Sept. 28.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Annapolis Junction Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Guilford Rd., 10900 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Merriweather Dr. and Symphony Woods Rd., Sept. 27.
CARJACKING
Columbia Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 28.
WEAPON
Footed Ridge, 8900 block, Sept. 27. Weapons violation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berger Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 1. From vehicle.
Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Sept. 28. From residence.
Gleaming Sand Chase, 6600 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.
Hidden Cove, 7300 block, Sept. 27. From residence.
Mendenhall Ct., 9000 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, Sept. 27. From business.
Satinwood Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Silver Trumpet Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 30.
Tamar Dr., 8700 block, Oct. 1.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ducketts Lane, 6700 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.
Koffel Ct., 6400 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.
Sandpiper Ct., 6200 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brightlight Pl., 7900 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Dee Jay Dr., 4100 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.
Hale Haven Dr., 4700 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Oak West Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Town and Country Blvd., 8700 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Fulton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dairy St., 11400 block, Sept. 27. From residence.
Jessup Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Washington Blvd., 8000 block, Sept. 28.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Ice Crystal Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 29.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Washington Blvd., 9400 block, Oct. 1. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 9800 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
All Saints Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 29.
Stebbing Way, 9100 block, Oct. 1.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Washington St., 8800 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.