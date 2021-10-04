Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Brooklyn Park Area

ROBBERY

Wellham Ave. and Baltimore St., 11:45 p.m. Sept. 27. Citizen robbery.

Glen Burnie Area

WEAPON

Greenleaf Terr., 8000 block, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 24. Shooting.

Laurel Area

CARJACKING

Fort Meade Rd., 3400 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 26.

Pasadena Area

ROBBERY

Mountain Rd., 100 block, 10:35 p.m. Sept. 27. From business.

Severn Area

ASSAULT

Dunfield Ct., 8200 block, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 28.

Severna Park Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lakeland Rd. S. and Pinefield Dr., 8:15 a.m. Sept. 25. From vehicle.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULTS

Forest Dr. and Chinquapin Round Rd., Sept. 24.

Pleasant St., unit block, Sept. 24.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Americana Dr., 600 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.

Bay Ridge Ave., 2200 block, Sept. 24.

Childs Point Rd., 700 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.

East St., unit block, Sept. 23. From vehicle.

Forest Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 24.

George Ave., 1800 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.

Gibraltar Ave., 100 block, Sept. 28.

Graff Ct., 1200 block, Sept. 30.

Great Bay Ave., 700 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, Sept. 24.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, Sept. 30.

Lincoln Dr., 1900 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.

Main St., 100 block, Sept. 28.

Old Solomons Island Rd., 100 block, Sept. 30.

Pearson Point, 700 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.

Skippers Lane, 700 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.

West St., 1000 block, Sept. 23. From vehicle.

West St., 1100 block, Sept. 28.

First St., 300 block, Sept. 28.

6th St., 400 block, Sept. 28.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.

These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Annapolis Junction Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Guilford Rd., 10900 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.

Columbia Area

ROBBERY

Merriweather Dr. and Symphony Woods Rd., Sept. 27.

CARJACKING

Columbia Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 28.

WEAPON

Footed Ridge, 8900 block, Sept. 27. Weapons violation.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Berger Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 1. From vehicle.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Sept. 28. From residence.

Gleaming Sand Chase, 6600 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.

Hidden Cove, 7300 block, Sept. 27. From residence.

Mendenhall Ct., 9000 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, Sept. 27. From business.

Satinwood Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Silver Trumpet Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 30.

Tamar Dr., 8700 block, Oct. 1.

Elkridge Area

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 28.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ducketts Lane, 6700 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.

Koffel Ct., 6400 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.

Sandpiper Ct., 6200 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brightlight Pl., 7900 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Dee Jay Dr., 4100 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.

Hale Haven Dr., 4700 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Oak West Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Town and Country Blvd., 8700 block, Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Fulton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dairy St., 11400 block, Sept. 27. From residence.

Jessup Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Washington Blvd., 8000 block, Sept. 28.

Laurel Area

ROBBERY

Ice Crystal Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 29.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Washington Blvd., 9400 block, Oct. 1. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

All Saints Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 29.

Stebbing Way, 9100 block, Oct. 1.

Savage Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Washington St., 8800 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.