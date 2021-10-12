•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Area
WEAPON
Cross St. and Sixth Ave., 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Shooting.
Brooklyn Park Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Disney Ave., 5200 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 4.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERY
Crain Hwy., 600 block, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Citizen robbery.
WEAPONS
Greenleaf Terr., 8000 block, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 24. Shooting.
Tall Pines Ct. and Elvaton Rd., 10:35 p.m. Oct. 7. Shots fired.
Tanyard Knoll Rd., 11:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Shots fired.
Millersville Area
ROBBERY
Old Mill Rd., 600 block, 10:05 p.m. Oct. 1. Citizen robbery.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
Bates St., unit block, Oct. 4.
WEAPON
Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 7. Shots fired.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, Oct. 4.
Breakwater Dr., 900 block, Oct. 5.
Brooke Ave., unit block, Oct. 4.
Chase St., 700 block, Oct. 5.
Chester Ave., 300 block, Oct. 4.
Fairfax Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Fairfax Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 5. From vehicle.
Hudson St., unit block, Oct. 6. From vehicle.
Hudson St., unit block, Oct. 6. From vehicle.
Maryland Ave., unit block, Oct. 4.
Moreland Pkwy., 1900 block, Oct. 6.
Obery Ct., 100 block, Oct. 8.
Poplar Ave., 1000 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Oct. 6. From vehicle.
Oakland Mills Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Pirates Cove, 9200 block, Oct. 7. From vehicle.
Same Song Sq. and Shepherd Sq., 6000 block, Oct. 7. From vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 7. From vehicle.
Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, Oct. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, Oct. 4.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brookdale Dr., 7100 block, Oct. 7. From vehicle.
Magnolia Ave., 6900 block, Oct. 4. From residence.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore National Pike, 10100 block, Oct. 6. From business.
Baltimore National Pike, 10200 block, Oct. 6. From business.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Baltimore National Pike, 8800 block, Oct. 7.
Jessup Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Jack Lane, 8000 block, Oct. 7.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fall Rain Dr., 10000 block, Oct. 7. From vehicle.
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Oct. 5. From residence.
Washington Blvd., 9300 block, Oct. 4. From residence.
Washington Blvd., 9800 block, Oct. 4. From residence.
Savage Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Bollman Pl., 8700 block, Oct. 4.