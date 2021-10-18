Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Annapolis Area

ROBBERY

Magothy Park Lane and Breezeway Dr., 5:15 p.m. Oct. 10. Citizen robbery.

Brooklyn Area

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 6000 block, 2:30 a.m. Oct. 11. Armed robbery.

Crofton Area

ASSAULT

Priest Bridge Dr., 2100 block, 5:25 a.m. Oct. 14.

Glen Burnie Area

ROBBERY

Irene and Nancy drives, 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Attempted citizen robbery.

Lothian Area

WEAPON

Mount Zion Rd., 1300 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Shots fired.

Odenton Area

WEAPON

Hammond Branch Rd., 700 block, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 15. Shooting.

Pasadena Area

WEAPON

Fort Smallwood and Sycamore roads, 12:40 a.m. Oct. 15. Weapons violation.

Severn Area

WEAPON

Pioneer Dr., 8500 block, 11:45 p.m. Oct. 8. Shots fired.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

HOMICIDE

Pleasant St., Oct. 15.

ROBBERY

Forest Dr. and Martha Ct., Oct. 11. Armed robbery.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Americana Dr., 600 block, Oct. 11. From vehicle.

Devon Ct., unit block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.

Dock St., 100 block, Oct. 11. Theft reported.

Fox Hollow Lane, 400 block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.

Monroe St., 800 block, Oct. 11. From vehicle.

Riding Ridge Rd., 300 block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.

S. Homeland Ave., 100 block, Oct. 12. Theft reported.

Spa Rd., 900 block, Oct. 12. Theft reported.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, Oct. 14. Theft of package.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gentry Ct., unit block, Oct. 11.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.

These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

ROBBERY

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Oct. 13.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Carved Stone, 7100 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Castile Ct., 9500 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Diamondback Dr., 9400 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 14.

Majors Lane, 6100 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.

Mellenbrook Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 12. From residence.

Oak Hill Lane, 6800 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Thoroughbred Way, 600 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.

Weather Worn Way, 7500 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Executive Park Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 12.

Talisman Lane, 7100 block, Oct. 14.

Elkridge Area

CARJACKING

Water Oak Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 12.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Green Field Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Hearthside Way, 7500 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hearthside Way, 7600 block, Oct. 12.

Paragon Cir., 7800 block, Oct. 12.

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, Oct. 12.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hayland Farm Way, 12100 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Honey Locust Ct., 5100 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

West Springs Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 12. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Triadelphia Rd., 12000 block, Oct. 12.

Highland Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Mink Hollow Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Jessup Area

ROBBERY

Conowingo Ave., 7400 block, Oct. 15.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Guilford Rd., 9900 block, Oct. 12.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chaton Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.

Davis Ave., 9300 block, Oct. 15. From vehicle.

Donnan Castle Ct., 9500 block, Oct. 15. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, Oct. 13. From business.

Woodbine Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brittle Branch Way, 1600 block, Oct. 14. From residence.