•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
ROBBERY
Magothy Park Lane and Breezeway Dr., 5:15 p.m. Oct. 10. Citizen robbery.
Brooklyn Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., 6000 block, 2:30 a.m. Oct. 11. Armed robbery.
Crofton Area
ASSAULT
Priest Bridge Dr., 2100 block, 5:25 a.m. Oct. 14.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERY
Irene and Nancy drives, 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Attempted citizen robbery.
Lothian Area
WEAPON
Mount Zion Rd., 1300 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Shots fired.
Odenton Area
WEAPON
Hammond Branch Rd., 700 block, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 15. Shooting.
Pasadena Area
WEAPON
Fort Smallwood and Sycamore roads, 12:40 a.m. Oct. 15. Weapons violation.
Severn Area
WEAPON
Pioneer Dr., 8500 block, 11:45 p.m. Oct. 8. Shots fired.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
HOMICIDE
Pleasant St., Oct. 15.
ROBBERY
Forest Dr. and Martha Ct., Oct. 11. Armed robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Americana Dr., 600 block, Oct. 11. From vehicle.
Devon Ct., unit block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.
Dock St., 100 block, Oct. 11. Theft reported.
Fox Hollow Lane, 400 block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.
Monroe St., 800 block, Oct. 11. From vehicle.
Riding Ridge Rd., 300 block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.
S. Homeland Ave., 100 block, Oct. 12. Theft reported.
Spa Rd., 900 block, Oct. 12. Theft reported.
Tyler Ave., 1300 block, Oct. 14. Theft of package.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Gentry Ct., unit block, Oct. 11.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200.
These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Oct. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
Carved Stone, 7100 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
Castile Ct., 9500 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
Diamondback Dr., 9400 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.
Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 14.
Majors Lane, 6100 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.
Mellenbrook Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 12. From residence.
Oak Hill Lane, 6800 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
Thoroughbred Way, 600 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.
Weather Worn Way, 7500 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Executive Park Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 12.
Talisman Lane, 7100 block, Oct. 14.
Elkridge Area
CARJACKING
Water Oak Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 12.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Green Field Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, Oct. 12.
Paragon Cir., 7800 block, Oct. 12.
Washington Blvd., 6600 block, Oct. 12.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hayland Farm Way, 12100 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
Honey Locust Ct., 5100 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
West Springs Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 12. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Triadelphia Rd., 12000 block, Oct. 12.
Highland Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Mink Hollow Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
ROBBERY
Conowingo Ave., 7400 block, Oct. 15.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Guilford Rd., 9900 block, Oct. 12.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chaton Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.
Davis Ave., 9300 block, Oct. 15. From vehicle.
Donnan Castle Ct., 9500 block, Oct. 15. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 9900 block, Oct. 13. From business.
Woodbine Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brittle Branch Way, 1600 block, Oct. 14. From residence.