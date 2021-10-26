•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Crofton Area
ROBBERY
Defense Hwy., 2100 block, Oct. 19. Attempted commercial robbery.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Nantucket Dr. and Riedel Rd., Oct. 22. Theft from vehicle spree.
Glen Burnie Area
HOMICIDE
Beach Rd. and McGowan Ave., Oct. 22.
ASSAULT
Chesapeake Center Ct., 100 block, Oct. 18. First-degree assault.
WEAPON
Continental Dr., 200 block, Oct. 21. Weapons violation.
ROBBERY
Greenway Southeast and Pine Terrace Rd., Oct. 18. Attempted citizen robbery.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Old Annapolis Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 18. Citizen robbery.
Severn Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Meade Village Cir., 1800 block, Oct. 18. Home invasion.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
Market Space, unit block, Oct. 18. First-degree assault.
WEAPONS
Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 18. Shots fired.
Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 19. Shots fired.
Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 21. Shots fired.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, Oct. 18.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1100 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.
Dogwood Rd., unit block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Fairview Ave., 700 block, Oct. 19.
Melrob Ct., unit block, Oct. 22.
Old Solomons Island Rd., 300 block, Oct. 22.
Poplar Ave., 1400 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.
S. Southwood St., 200 block, Oct. 22.
South St., unit block, Oct. 21. From vehicle.
West St., 1900 block, Oct. 22.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Primrose Ct., 1100 block, Oct. 21.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Annapolis Junction Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Junction Dr., 10100 block, Oct. 20. From residence.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berger Rd., 9200 block, Oct. 19. From business.
Cedar Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Early Spring Way, 9000 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.
Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Hickory Log Cir., 7400 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Latchkey Row, 9400 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Mendenhall Ct., 9000 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.
Second Time Lane, 7200 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Swan Point Way, 7200 block, Oct. 19. From vehicle.
Town Center Ave., 10000 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10100 block, Oct. 18. From business.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Nightsong Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 18.
Ellicott City Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Baltimore National Pike, 8700 block, Oct. 18.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brewers Ct., 9800 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Odelton and Coronet courts, Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Snow Bird Lane, 9800 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 9900 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.
Woodbine Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cattail River Dr., 16300 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.
Old Sawmill Rd., 16900 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.