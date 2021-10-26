Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Crofton Area

ROBBERY

Defense Hwy., 2100 block, Oct. 19. Attempted commercial robbery.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Nantucket Dr. and Riedel Rd., Oct. 22. Theft from vehicle spree.

Glen Burnie Area

HOMICIDE

Beach Rd. and McGowan Ave., Oct. 22.

ASSAULT

Chesapeake Center Ct., 100 block, Oct. 18. First-degree assault.

WEAPON

Continental Dr., 200 block, Oct. 21. Weapons violation.

ROBBERY

Greenway Southeast and Pine Terrace Rd., Oct. 18. Attempted citizen robbery.

Laurel Area

ROBBERY

Old Annapolis Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 18. Citizen robbery.

Severn Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Meade Village Cir., 1800 block, Oct. 18. Home invasion.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULT

Market Space, unit block, Oct. 18. First-degree assault.

WEAPONS

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 18. Shots fired.

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 19. Shots fired.

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 21. Shots fired.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, Oct. 18.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1100 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.

Dogwood Rd., unit block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Fairview Ave., 700 block, Oct. 19.

Melrob Ct., unit block, Oct. 22.

Old Solomons Island Rd., 300 block, Oct. 22.

Poplar Ave., 1400 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.

S. Southwood St., 200 block, Oct. 22.

South St., unit block, Oct. 21. From vehicle.

West St., 1900 block, Oct. 22.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Primrose Ct., 1100 block, Oct. 21.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Annapolis Junction Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Junction Dr., 10100 block, Oct. 20. From residence.

Columbia Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Berger Rd., 9200 block, Oct. 19. From business.

Cedar Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Early Spring Way, 9000 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Hickory Log Cir., 7400 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Latchkey Row, 9400 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Mendenhall Ct., 9000 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.

Second Time Lane, 7200 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Swan Point Way, 7200 block, Oct. 19. From vehicle.

Town Center Ave., 10000 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10100 block, Oct. 18. From business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Nightsong Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 18.

Ellicott City Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Baltimore National Pike, 8700 block, Oct. 18.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brewers Ct., 9800 block, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Odelton and Coronet courts, Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Snow Bird Lane, 9800 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.

Woodbine Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cattail River Dr., 16300 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.

Old Sawmill Rd., 16900 block, Oct. 20. From vehicle.