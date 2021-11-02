Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Edgewater Area

HOMICIDE

Woodsboro Pl., 1900 block, Oct. 26.

Glen Burnie Area

ASSAULT

Water Fountain Ct., 200 block, Oct. 28.

ROBBERY

Woodhill Dr., 200 block, Oct. 27. Citizen robbery.

WEAPON

Quarterfield and Old Stage roads, Oct. 25. Weapons offense.

Hanover Area

WEAPON

Annapolis and Rockenbach roads, Oct. 25. Shots fired.

Laurel Area

WEAPON

Brock Bridge and Whiskey Bottom roads, Oct. 27. Weapons violation.

Linthicum Area

ROBBERY

Raynor Ave., 5100 block, Oct. 29.

WEAPON

W. Nursery Rd., Oct. 25. Shooting.

Pasadena Area

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 8200 block, Oct. 27. Commercial armed robbery.

Severn Area

ASSAULT

Stillmeadows Dr., Oct. 25. Double shooting.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULT

Silopanna Rd., unit block, Oct. 26. First-degree assault.

WEAPON

President St., 900 block, Oct. 25. Shooting.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Bay Ridge Ave., 1100 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

Bay Ridge Rd., 100 block, Oct. 25.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, Oct. 26.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 29.

Sixth St., 400 block, Oct. 25.

Van Buren St., 1000 block, Oct. 29. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Forest Dr., 1300 block, Oct. 25.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

ROBBERY

Tamar Dr. and Cloudleap Ct., Oct. 25.

CARJACKING

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 27.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Berger Rd., 9200 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.

Brett Lane, 9400 block, Oct. 29. From vehicle.

Cedar Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.

Cedar Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 28. From vehicle.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10300 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9200 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 28. From vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

Morningbird Lane, 5800 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.

Stonebrook Lane, 8800 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 28.

Dayton Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Centaurus Ct., 5000 block, Oct. 29. From vehicle.

Orion Dr., 13500 block, Oct. 29. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Argo Dr., 13500 block, Oct. 29.

Elkridge Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Bonnie View Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, Oct. 25.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Crape Myrtle Ct., 5000 block, Oct. 25. From residence.

Coachlight Lane, 7600 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

Mellor Valley Ct., 3600 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.

Jessup Area

ROBBERY

Waterloo Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 25.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Guilford Ct., 10500 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.

Sandy Ct., 8200 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7700 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brewers Ct., 9800 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Twin Oaks Way, 7700 block, Oct. 29.