•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Edgewater Area
HOMICIDE
Woodsboro Pl., 1900 block, Oct. 26.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Water Fountain Ct., 200 block, Oct. 28.
ROBBERY
Woodhill Dr., 200 block, Oct. 27. Citizen robbery.
WEAPON
Quarterfield and Old Stage roads, Oct. 25. Weapons offense.
Hanover Area
WEAPON
Annapolis and Rockenbach roads, Oct. 25. Shots fired.
Laurel Area
WEAPON
Brock Bridge and Whiskey Bottom roads, Oct. 27. Weapons violation.
Linthicum Area
ROBBERY
Raynor Ave., 5100 block, Oct. 29.
WEAPON
W. Nursery Rd., Oct. 25. Shooting.
Pasadena Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., 8200 block, Oct. 27. Commercial armed robbery.
Severn Area
ASSAULT
Stillmeadows Dr., Oct. 25. Double shooting.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting, an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
Silopanna Rd., unit block, Oct. 26. First-degree assault.
WEAPON
President St., 900 block, Oct. 25. Shooting.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bay Ridge Ave., 1100 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
Bay Ridge Rd., 100 block, Oct. 25.
Forest Dr., 1700 block, Oct. 26.
Forest Dr., 1700 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Oct. 29.
Sixth St., 400 block, Oct. 25.
Van Buren St., 1000 block, Oct. 29. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Forest Dr., 1300 block, Oct. 25.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Tamar Dr. and Cloudleap Ct., Oct. 25.
CARJACKING
Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berger Rd., 9200 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
Brett Lane, 9400 block, Oct. 29. From vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 28. From vehicle.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10300 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
Gerwig Lane, 9200 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 28. From vehicle.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
Morningbird Lane, 5800 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.
Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.
Stonebrook Lane, 8800 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 28.
Dayton Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Centaurus Ct., 5000 block, Oct. 29. From vehicle.
Orion Dr., 13500 block, Oct. 29. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Argo Dr., 13500 block, Oct. 29.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bonnie View Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 6200 block, Oct. 25.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Crape Myrtle Ct., 5000 block, Oct. 25. From residence.
Coachlight Lane, 7600 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
Mellor Valley Ct., 3600 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
ROBBERY
Waterloo Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Guilford Ct., 10500 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.
Sandy Ct., 8200 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 7700 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brewers Ct., 9800 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Twin Oaks Way, 7700 block, Oct. 29.