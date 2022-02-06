A car is seen in the video approaching the crosswalk, and when the crossing guard realizes the car is not stopping in time, throws the student out of the way, and is struck by the car herself. After the guard is hit, the student and the driver can be seen attending to her as she lies on the street.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hernberger, who shared the video on her Facebook page, identified the crossing guard as Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department.
Cpl. John Fakner of the North East Police Department said Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.
Hernberger said she has spoken with the town’s mayor and they are working on commendations for Goodyear.
The driver of the car was cited for several traffic violations including negligent driving, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said.