Maryland State Police had responded to nearly 1,800 calls for service and 190 crashes across the state during the storm as of Sunday morning, The Daily Times of Salisbury reported.
John Speake of Speake Lawncare LLC was back performing snowplow work on Sunday morning. He and his crew had started clearing snow in Salisbury at 2 a.m. Saturday, running through 8 p.m.
Speake said his company has had so many commercial properties to plow that he’d been unable to tackle dozens of residential properties that need clearing. He’s passing along residential work to friends.
“It’s gonna be a solid two days of plowing for us, well, really three days,” Speake told the newspaper.
In Ocean City, which received 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) of snow Friday night and Saturday, all town streets were open and passable as of Sunday morning.
In southern Delaware, some school districts in Sussex County announced classes were canceled Monday due to the weather and the roads, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
All weather-related driving restrictions in the state have ended. Gov. John Carney kept in place a driving warning in Kent and Sussex counties until Sunday morning.
Temperatures on the Eastern Shore and in southern Delaware remained below freezing for most of Sunday.