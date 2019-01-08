SALISBURY, Md. — The governors of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia will speak together at an event next month in Maryland, and the organization hosting says it’s unprecedented for the area.

The Daily Times reports Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, Democratic Gov. John Carney of Delaware and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia will talk at the Feb. 11 event hosted by the Greater Salisbury Committee. It will be at Salisbury University, and organizers say it aims to promote bipartisanship.

Committee President Mike Dunn says nobody recalls the governors of all three states on the Delmarva Peninsula meeting at such an event in the Salisbury area. Dunn says the talk is designed to be casual and informative and won’t be strictly on issues.

The public event is free. The audience will not ask questions.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

