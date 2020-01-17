Ben Smith had served in the role since his hire in December 2018 by previous party chairwoman Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

Rockeymoore Cummings resigned in November to run for U.S. Congress in the seat previously held by her husband, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Yvette Lewis was elected to chair the party in December. Lewis will “guide the party” following Smith’s departure, according to a statement from party spokesman Arinze Ifekauche on Thursday.