ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Cutting prescription drug costs and ensuring health insurance coverage for people with pre-existing medical problems are some of the top priorities for Maryland Democrats this legislative session.

Democrats, who control the Maryland General Assembly, outlined the proposals Tuesday in Annapolis.

They also want to raise the state’s smoking age from 18 to 21 and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Democrats are proposing a ban on 3D-printed gun blueprints and untraceable “ghost” guns.

Democrats say they’ll also try to reduce child care costs for parents by increasing a child care tax credit, which has remained unchanged in the state for nearly 20 years.

They also are proposing to make Maryland the first “foam free” state by banning polystyrene, a synthetic polymer often used in Styrofoam packaging.

