The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a tip reported by the social network MeWe to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation of Slatniske. A sheriff’s office statement says the tip included “sample” images traced back to Slatniske. The statement says Slatniske told police that people saying he couldn’t be interested in such images of children “piqued my interest.”
It’s unclear if Slatniske has a lawyer.
