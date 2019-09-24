ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland drivers are being advised to expect delays on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, as a deck rehabilitation project begins.

Two-way operations on the westbound span will cease on Tuesday. That’s to prepare for the Maryland Transportation Authority’s $27 million deck project.

During overnight closures of the westbound span, crews will restripe the three lanes to allow jersey barriers to be installed next to the right lane to create a safe work zone for crews.