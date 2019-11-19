The department confirmed tests of one of the salads identified E. coli in the romaine lettuce. The statement advised others not to eat any Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salads with an Oct. 31 expiration date. The salad is also sold at other stores.
Health officials say E. coli causes severe stomach cramps, fevers and vomiting, and can be life-threatening in extreme cases.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD