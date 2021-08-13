“Now is not the time to end the stated public health emergency — not only because of the limitations it will put on our State response but also because of the message that it sends to the public at large about the urgency of this situation, particularly as we prepare to send our children back to school,” read the letter, signed by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore), Majority Leader Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery) and four other Democratic leaders.