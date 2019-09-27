The U.S. attorney for eastern Virginia says court documents show Anthony had been tipped off he would lose his job at Federated IT, which was providing services for the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. The government says he deleted all user accounts except his own, changed domain registration information and put proprietary information in his personal accounts.

The company valued the proprietary information Anthony took at over $1 million.

