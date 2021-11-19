“As the holiday season approaches, with more travel and more gatherings, we are encouraging all Marylanders to get a booster shot and maintain their immunity,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release. “The state has a robust network of vaccination providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.”
Maryland reports that the state has administered nearly 803,000 booster shots. Nearly half of the state’s eligible seniors have received a booster shot.
Several other states also have expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to all adults before the federal government. Utah and Massachusetts opened eligibility on Thursday. California, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado expanded the shots to all adults in the last week.
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators last week to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decided on Pfizer’s application before the advisory panel meets Friday. The final step — CDC’s official recommendation — could come soon after the meeting.