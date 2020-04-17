“State and local school officials are preparing for a number of scenarios, depending on when our educators and students would be able to re-enter school buildings,” Salmon said at a news conference with Gov. Larry Hogan.
The decision comes as cases of the virus continue to rise in Maryland. The state reported at least 11,572 cases on Friday, up 788 cases from the day before. Maryland also has confirmed 425 deaths, up 33 from Thursday. Maryland also has had 50,437 negative tests.
