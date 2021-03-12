The comptroller says the extension is due to legislation at the state and federal levels that impact 2020 tax filings and provide economic relief for taxpayers harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Maryland, passage of the RELIEF Act in February required extensive revisions to previously released forms and software programs used by tax filers and tax software vendors.
At the federal level, the passage of a third stimulus package this week necessitates more changes to federal and state forms even as the traditional April 15 tax filing deadline approaches.
