Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was penalized $275,000. Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was fined $120,000. Kensington Healthcare Center was fined $294,000.
Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said that all nursing homes and assisted-living facilities must conduct coronavirus testing of all residents and staff.
State data indicates that at least 78 people living at the facilities have died of the coronavirus. More than 270 have been infected.
