A $10,000 fine was levied against Vita Adelphi Nursing and Rehab in Prince George’s County as well as the Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place in Baltimore.
Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Montgomery County as well as Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center in Baltimore each received a fine of $4,000.
The details of the alleged noncompliance were no immediately released. The reason for the different fine amounts were also not clear.
