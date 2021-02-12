Leaders in the legislature say they plan to approve separate legislation next week for people who use ITIN numbers.
The pandemic relief measure passed on Friday was initially proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan. A spokesman for the governor says Hogan plans to sign the bill on Monday.
The package includes payments to low-income residents, including $500 for families and $300 for individuals who filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit.
The measure includes $1,000 payments to people who have unemployment claims in limbo. It also includes up to $9,000 in tax relief for small businesses.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.