A state law that goes into effect Jan. 1 requires authorities to quickly send most kits for forensic analysis unless the victim opposes.
The newspaper has reported that police departments have destroyed hundreds of kits even though victims sometimes reconsider whether to press charges. Under a 2017 law, departments now must keep kits for two decades.
Testing a kit on average costs $1,000 to $1,500.
