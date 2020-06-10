ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced new leaders for the state’s highway system and Baltimore’s port.

William Doyle has been tapped to lead the Port of Baltimore as the new executive director of the Maryland Port Administration while Tim Smith will head the state’s highway administration, a news release from the governor’s office said.

Doyle, a maritime professional and the current CEO of the Dredging Contractors of America, will assume office on July 22. He is replacing James J. White, who resigned last year after heading the administration for 18 years, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Smith, the current acting administrator of the Maryland State Highway Administration, will assume his new role on June 17.

