BRYANTOWN, Md. — Authorities say a 7-year-old Maryland girl was hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus.

Citing releases from Charles County authorities, news outlets report the girl was hit Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene, and a 53-year-old was hospitalized for a panic attack.

Charles County Public Schools officials say the bus was coming from T.C. Martin Elementary.

The crash remains under investigation. Further details have not been released.

Charles County is in southern Maryland, across the Potomac River from Virginia.

