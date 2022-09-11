Maryland girls soccer team boasts 7 sets of siblings

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRUNSWICK, Md. — When Brunswick senior Jada Powell began playing soccer years ago, she was following in quite a few footsteps. Not only had both of her parents played the sport, but her older brother, Jackson, and her older sister, Jordan, also were soccer players.

Said Powell: "It's kind of just like the family thing to do."

That same sentiment could be the motto of Brunswick girls soccer this year, since the Railroaders have seven sets of sisters in the program.

Four of those sibling pairs are on the varsity team: senior Atiya Jackson and freshman Laila Jackson; senior Jada Powell and sophomore Jacie Powell; senior Zoe Mourlas and junior Emma Mourlas; and sophomore fraternal twins Layke and Brylie Jensen.

Two sets are split between varsity and JV: senior Addison Fritz and freshman Ava Fritz; and senior Leah Cook and freshman Hannah Cook.

And sisters Lexy Partyka, a sophomore, and Jasmine Partyka, a freshman, are JV players.

Returning 10 seasoned seniors from a team that reached the Class 1A state championship match last season, Brunswick already had a roster full of players bonded by a desire to get another shot at capturing the program’s first state crown. But with a mere four families filling up nearly half the varsity roster, the Railroaders have an added sense of closeness.

“It’s really awesome because we all have this special connection to each other on the team,” Atiya Jackson said. “And I feel like it makes the entire team connected just because we have literal connections that go home together.”

Brunswick’s coach, Dara Demich, can relate. She grew up playing on the same youth soccer teams with her twin brother, Drew. Even after Dara and Drew went their separate ways soccer-wise in high school, powering Brunswick’s girls and boys teams, respectively, they still played on the same team during the offseason.

Now, Dara Demich presides over a squad teeming with siblings, which can create a special brand of competition in practices.

“Every once in a while you get a little more physical play when they’re up against one another, so that’s fun to watch at practice,” the coach said. “Sometimes we match it up so you do see them bring out the best side of them a little bit more.”

Atiya Jackson admitted she and her sister, Laila, push each other. The elder Jackson is a forward who ranked as Frederick County’s top scorer last season, finishing with 21 goals and seven assists. While Laila can play multiple positions, she’s expected to focus on defense this season.

Thanks to their age differences, they’ve never been teammates before this season.

“We’re on two different sides of the field, but I feel like we can work together as the season moves on,” said Atiya, who has proudly seen Laila start to carve her own niche with the Railroaders. “It’s nice to watch her grow and get better as a player throughout the years.”

During last year’s 1A state final at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Laila sat in the stands on a cold and rainy night, watching her sister play in Brunswick’s 6-0 loss to Fallston.

“She’s basically why I started playing soccer because she played it,” Laila said. “So I just played it, too.”

Likewise, Jada Powell followed the same path of her older siblings, Jordan and Jackson, who played for Brunswick’s girls and boys soccer teams, respectively. Heck, their father, John, is the school’s girls JV soccer coach.

And now she’s a teammate of her younger sister, Jacie. Both are center midfielders who also can play up top, and their similar traits aren’t a coincidence.

“Watching her from JV definitely impacted my game,” Jacie said.

Jacie, Layke Jensen and Brylie Jensen were promoted to the varsity team during Brunswick’s postseason run. All three even got some playing time.

“It was a really good experience with the seniors,” Brylie said. “They were really good teammates.”

Hearing Brylie’s comments before being asked herself about being a JV callup last postseason, Layke said, “Kind of what she said.”

Layke will play up top, while Brylie will mainly play for a defense that’s expected to include other members of the team’s sibling club, Leah Cook, Addison Fritz, Zoe Mourlas and Emma Mourlas.

“She usually tends to drop back and stay back. She’s really good at getting those people who go past (midfield),” Layke said of her sister. “I really like running to get the ball. I think that’s just my strong suit.”

But no matter how far apart they are on the soccer field, they’ll retain a connection they’ve shared for their entire lives.

“I think it’s really nice because if you go to a new team or you go anywhere new, you have someone you’re comfortable with and close with,” Brylie said. “It’s just nice to have my best friend that lives in the same house.”

