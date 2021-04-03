At the same time, Maryland health officials have reported more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the fourth day in a row.
For much of March, the average number of new daily cases was between 700 and 900. Maryland’s 14-day average is now nearly 1,200 cases. For context, the peak in mid-January was more than 2,900 cases.
The state has reported 415,660 coronavirus cases so far. More than 1,000 people were reported to be hospitalized on Friday. There have been 8,157 deaths.
