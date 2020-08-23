Klacik is now a member of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee. She is the founder of “Potential Me,” a nonprofit that assists women with workforce development.
Trump recently posted one of Klacik’s ads on Twitter where she appears walking by vacant homes in Maryland’s largest city and criticizes Democrats for the squalor.
Klacik gained attention last year after her social media posts showing trash in Baltimore prompted the president to tweet that the district is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”
