At the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, site of the state’s largest outbreak, nine residents have died and 99 residents and staff have tested positive.

AD

“As we have been saying for several weeks, older Marylanders and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable and at a significantly higher risk of contracting, getting more severely ill, and dying from this disease,” said Hogan, who has represented the nation’s governors and been among the most outspoken critics of the federal response to the outbreak. “We will use every tool at our disposal to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

AD

Hogan’s order, elements of which were mentioned by the state’s deputy health secretary at a Friday news conference, requires all staff who are in close contact with residents to wear face masks, gloves and gowns.

The order also mandates the facilities send coronavirus tests to the Maryland State Public Health Laboratory, which prioritizes testing for symptomatic residents of such facilities. The facilities can request additional equipment from the state.

AD

One month to the day of the first known coronavirus case in the Washington area, the region’s death toll hit 140 Sunday, with more than 7,000 confirmed infections. As of Sunday morning, the District had 1,002 confirmed cases, 22 deaths; Maryland had 3,610 cases, 67 deaths; and Virginia had 2,640 cases, 51 deaths.

The new data indicate the disease is not slowing its march locally.

AD

On Sunday, Maryland announced its highest single-day increase in confirmed cases at 484, with Prince George’s and Baltimore counties seeing their largest rises to date, with 132 and 99 new infections respectively. In Virginia, Arlington County also experienced its largest single-day increase with 31 new cases, bringing its total to 181.

AD

Even as the number of confirmed cases increased, the three jurisdictions reported 15 new fatalities Sunday, short of the 21 deaths reported Saturday, marking the largest single-day increase in fatalities. The District reported 96 new cases and the death of a 76-year-old woman. Virginia added 230 cases and two fatalities overnight, but lowered its overall death toll from 52 to 51, while three previously reported deaths are re-examined for a covid-19 link. In Maryland, authorities reported 14 new covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Meanwhile, the District, which the White House virus task-force coordinator proclaimed Saturday could be a new hotspot, experienced an online uproar after social media posts showed crowds mingling at the open-air Wharf Fish Market in Southwest Washington. In the aftermath of photographs showing people defying the six-feet social distancing rule while waiting to buy food, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Sunday ordered popular open-air market, restaurant and nightlife spot shuttered through at least April 24.

AD

In the interim, District officials are encouraging Wharf vendors to develop a strategy for serving customers — while enforcing rules keeping people spaced apart — and present it to the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

AD

“If the plan allows for safe operations, the venue will be allowed to reopen,” Bowser’s communications director LaToya Foster said in a statement. “DCRA and D.C. Health would continue to monitor compliance.”

The large volume of customers at the market — where people stood within inches of each other in some cases — was all the more outrageous to District residents given Bowser’s projection the day before that roughly 1 in every 7 D.C. residents could contract the coronavirus. Bowser also said that the city probably would hit its largest number of hospitalizations until early summer. As of Sunday, though, a projection from a University of Washington health research center said the District could reach “peak hospital resource use” as soon as April 15 and hit as many as nine deaths per day starting April 13.

AD

One reason D.C. officials are predicting a later and higher peak in needed hospital beds is that they suspect city residents will not adhere to social distancing rules as faithfully as the health researchers at the University of Washington do.

AD

Most recently, Bowser joined Maryland and Virginia in barring residents from leaving home except for essential activity — for example, grocery shopping — and for recreation such as running, hiking and dog-walking, although outdoor activities should be pursued only with family members. She has also banned gatherings of more than 10 people, and has instructed those who do venture outdoors to remain at least six feet apart. Violators could be subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and three months in jail, though the mayor said criminal penalties would be a last resort.

The city’s law enforcement and fire and rescue departments have also seen the coronavirus infiltrate their personnel. An additional four members of the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings to 32 the number of firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who have fallen ill from covid-19. An assistant fire chief is included in that tally.

AD

Fire officials said seven members have recovered and cleared for work.

AD

The fire department says 173 of its members are in quarantine, and 165 members who had been quarantined have returned to work. The department has more than 2,000 members.

A total of 17 members of the D.C. police department have tested positive for the coronavirus, and an and additional 195 have quarantined. Another 194 members who had been in quarantine have returned to work.

D.C. police, which have more than 3,800 sworn members, have said one officer is in critical condition.