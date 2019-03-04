Dan Marcin and Barbara J. Saffir pause during their exploratory hike around Oxon Cove. Saffir is planning a hike for the Sierra Club to show off the natural features that would be lost if the area is developed. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

I check that I have water and granola bars then tighten the straps on my backpack and set off on my journey. Destination: Oxon Cove.

I’m following Barbara J. Saffir and Dan Marcin, two volunteers with the Sierra Club. Barbara’s organizing a group hike for later in the month and she’s scoping out a place that’s been in the news lately.

“We want people to know the value of this land before anything’s decided,” Barbara says as we amble past a chicken coop and a dairy barn.

Oxon Cove is two things: It’s a historic Maryland farm tucked into the elbow of the Beltway and Interstate 295, northeast of the Wilson Bridge. And it’s parkland. The 500 acres is overseen by the National Park Service — for now, at least.

We walk up a path that turns to gravel then increases gently in elevation until we’re overlooking a meadow. The late-winter palette is all browns and yellows. The rain has filled the landscape’s dimples with pools of water.

“Look at this!” Barbara exclaims. “This is a huge piece of land!”



A deer meanders through Oxon Cove Park, once mentioned as the possible site of a stadium for the Washington Redskins. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

And that’s why people are fighting over Oxon Cove. It became public in December that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) had been negotiating for two years to swap Maryland parkland in the west of the state for 300 acres in the federally controlled Oxon Cove.

The initial aim was to build a Redskins stadium here. That seems to be off the table, but Hogan remains convinced that Oxon Cove would be better as something other than a place for nature, wildlife and people who like to experience nature and wildlife.

“We believe this site holds significant potential benefits for the region and the state, as does the proposal to expand protected federal parkland in Western Maryland,” Amelia Chasse, the governor’s communications director, wrote in an email to The Washington Post last month. “We are working closely with our federal partners to finalize the transfer.”

Our trio turns right and walks along a paved path that follows the contours of Oxon Cove. Seagulls, Canada geese and ducks float in the frigid waters.

I point to five birds making lazy circles up above, their black forms silhouetted against the clouds. I’m hoping to see a bald eagle — they frequent these parts — but Barbara, a birder, proclaims these turkey vultures.

“A lot of people think vultures are gross,” Barbara says. “But they’re just like human beings. We don’t kill the food we eat, either. Vultures have a bad rap.”

On this damp Sunday morning, we seem to have the place to ourselves, just us and the animals.

“Hear that?” Barbara says, cocking her head at a chittering jackhammer sound. “That’s a kingfisher.”

Then I see it, a blue-gray missile moving from left to right over the water. I lose it in some trees. Seconds later, it reappears, tussling with another kingfisher, the pair twisting and turning over the cove like fighter jets.

“Are they fighting or mating?” I ask.

“Probably mating,” Barbara says.

Barbara, 65, and Dan, 32, are hardcore hikers. They’re both in training for the Sierra Club’s annual One Day Hike. On May 4, hikers will walk either 50 or 100 kilometers on the C&O Canal.

As much as they enjoy taking hikes, they enjoy creating them even more, especially ones with clever concepts. Dan, an economist with the federal government, has a nine-mile hike he calls “From Coal to Clean” that starts on Capitol Hill and takes participants past various elements of energy infrastructure. He’s working on another hike inspired by tax legislation: the Revenue Act of 1924.

Barbara’s the author of “Walking Washington, D.C.” and one of her favorite hikes is “Spies, Parks, & Gardens: Robert Hanssen, the W&OD Trail & Meadowlark Gardens.” Her five-mile Oxon Cove hike — scheduled for March 24 — is called “Redskins vs. the Bald Eagles?” (For information, visit meetup.com/sierrapotomac/events/.)

Often, we can see or hear a word so many times that it starts to lose its meaning — “cove,” for example. It’s a small sheltered bay. This one is out of a textbook, a semicircle off the Potomac. Trickling into it is Oxon Creek.

To be honest, no one is going to confuse Oxon Cove with some pristine wilderness untouched by humans. Get off the paths, and you’ll crunch through discarded plastic bottles. The hum of the Beltway is ever present. But the birds abide, and the deer, which we glimpse through the trees.

“Hogan sees this as wasted land,” Barbara says. “Humans can build anywhere. They don’t have to be on the water.”

Many of the trees ringing Oxon Cove — river birch, sycamore — have started to bud. They know that spring is coming. It’s anyone’s guess how many more times they’ll get to experience the season of rebirth.

