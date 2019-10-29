The administration says elements of the agreement will be submitted for approval to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as part of the licensing renewal for the dam.

The proposal includes $52 million to implement new requirements for flow control to create more natural conditions in the Lower Susquehanna.

The governor says the agreement settles Exelon’s legal challenges to the water quality certification issued last year under the Clean Water Act and ends the prospect of years of litigation.

