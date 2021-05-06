The project also includes six regional mental health crisis teams through the Maryland Department of Education. Each team will include counselors, psychologists and experts to work with school systems to provide crisis and technical assistance.
Private sector partners, including Microsoft, LinkedIn Learning, KPMG, Discourse Analytics and eCare Vault, are providing a new technology platform to enable nonprofits, like Boys & Girls Clubs, to provide better services and job development skills to local youth.
Funding was made possible through the federal CARES Act.