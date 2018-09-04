ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan has formed an Office of Education Accountability.

Hogan announced Tuesday on the first day of school that he was creating the new office by executive order. Hogan is describing it as an independent watchdog that will be part of the Governor’s Office for Children.

He says it will be responsible for making recommendations after evaluating problems with procurement, child abuse, neglect, safety, grading, graduation requirements and other matters relating to education.

He named Valerie Radomsky, a former Baltimore County Public Schools teacher, as director.

Ben Jealous, a Democrat who is running against Hogan, says the new office “won’t change the fact that our schools are underfunded by billions of dollars and our teachers are underpaid.” Jealous says he’ll fully fund schools, not blame teachers and support staff.

