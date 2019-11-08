Howard also spent 22 years working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The state prosecutor can investigate state election law violations and state ethics law violations. The office also can investigate misconduct in office by public officials or employees.

The former state prosecutor, Emmet Davitt, retired this year after more than eight years in the job.

— Associated Press

Two charged in fatal September shooting

Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man killed in September in Glenarden, Md.

DeAndre Stevenson, 31, of Riverdale, Ga., and Ryan Smith, 25, of Landover, have been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 18 incident stemming from an ongoing dispute among the men, Prince George’s County police said.

Nelson Standifer, 28, of Upper Marlboro, and another man were shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex near Johnson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, police said. Standifer died.

Stevenson and Smith were acquaintances of Standifer, police said. Smith is being held without bond; Stevenson was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

— Lynh Bui

