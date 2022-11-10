Maryland governor, governor-elect meet, discuss transition

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Gov.-elect Wes Moore at the State House on Thursday, saying his administration would work to ensure a peaceful transition. Hogan, a Republican, said at a media availability that he and Moore, a Democrat, had a productive one-on-one conversation while their teams met.

“Not only am I going to try to help him with whatever he needs to be successful, but I’m certainly hoping, like the rest of the people in the state, that he has a very successful term as governor and I’d be very happy to see that happen,” Hogan said.

Moore said they’re already seeing how seriously the Hogan administration is taking the transition.

“This is the way it should be, when the governor is saying that we’re going to have a smooth and an orderly transition, ” Moore said. ”It’s what the people of the state want and I’m thankful to you and your administration for helping to facilitate that.”

Moore announced Thursday that Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller would lead his transition team. Last month, Hogan named Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford to oversee the transition and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration.

