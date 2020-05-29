At 5 p.m. Friday, the state is loosening some restrictions that have been in place because of the pandemic. It enables the state to move into the full implementation of the governor’s stage one recovery plan, though local jurisdictions will be able to decide how much of the reopening plan they want to employ.

Restaurants will be able to allow outdoor seating. Restaurants must make sure customers are appropriately distanced with no more than six people seated at a table, with the exception of members of the same household. Patrons must also be seated at least six feet (two meters) away from each other, except for households seated together. Restaurants must have single-use disposable paper menus or sanitize reusable menus between each seating.

Outdoor youth sports can resume with limited, low-contact outdoor practices focused on individual skill building with physical distancing while not actively engaged in play.

Outdoor activities at youth day camps can resume with capacity limited to no more than 10 people in a group. No out-of-state or overnight campers will be allowed. Physical distancing and masks will be required for all staff and campers.

Outdoor pools will be able to reopen with 25% capacity restrictions.

Meanwhile, Maryland is continuing to expand testing. A testing site opened on Friday at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

The state reported Friday morning that there have been a total of 50,988 cases in Maryland, an increase of 1,279 from the previous day. There have been 233,530 negative tests, an increase of 8,381 from Thursday. There have been a total of 328,516 tests done, an increase of 11,719 from Thursday. The state has confirmed 2,348 deaths, an increase of 41 from the previous day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.

