Maryland governor lays out long-term plan for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan outlined a long-term preparedness plan for dealing with COVID-19 on Thursday, with a focus on treatments to keep people out of hospitals and keeping the state ready to respond to virus variants and a potential increase in cases. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hogan said the state has nearly doubled its “Test to Treat” sites to nearly 90 locations over the last three months to make it easier for people to get tested for the virus.

The governor also said the state health department is preparing dozens more urgent care and ambulatory care locations to be ready to provide these services by the fall.

Maryland also is aiming to maximize treatments for COVID-19, Hogan said. While therapies are a relatively new tool, they are becoming more prevalent. Although the treatments are not cures, they have a high success rate in keeping people out of the hospital.

Officials also gave an update on the state’s preparations for vaccinations for children under 5. Pending federal approval, Maryland will have COVID-19 vaccines available for infants and toddlers as early as June 20.

