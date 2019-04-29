ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed a new secretary for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Hogan announced Monday he has appointed Robert Green to the post.

Green now serves as the director of the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation. In that role, he is responsible for a budget of more than $67 million and a population of more than 2,000 under pretrial supervision, community corrections and detention services.

He replaces Acting Secretary Mike Ziegler, who has served in the post since March.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.