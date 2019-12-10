His appointment, which is subject to Senate confirmation, is effective Jan. 10.

Slater has dedicated more than 20 years to the Maryland Department of Transportation with experience in both planning and engineering, according to the governor’s office.

Slater will replace Pete Rahn, who has been Hogan’s transportation secretary since the governor took office in 2015. Rahn is returning to his home in New Mexico, according to the governor’s office.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD