The governor also said that failure to prohibit large gatherings is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply. Last week, Hogan announced a prohibition against gatherings of more than 250 people.
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will work with casinos to facilitate an orderly shutdown of operations.
The closings will remain in effect until a state of emergency has ended or until superseded by other orders, the governor’s office said. The order does not apply to hotels adjacent to casinos.
